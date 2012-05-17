The results are in: The electorate on the whole regards Barack Obama’s proclamation of personal support for gay marriage as a political maneuver, rather than an expression of heartfelt belief. Unfortunately, if Obama’s heavily hyped interview last week was in fact a political calculation, it was a bad bet—from a purely strategic standpoint, that is, not a moral one—since it seems to have hurt him in the polls. The giddiness and jubilation that marked the press coverage—see the covers of Newsweek and The New Yorker, which The New Republic all but predicted—could hardly be further from the mundane reception afforded the announcement by the general public.

Obama, of course, did the right thing. It’s high time a president endorsed equal rights for gays and lesbians, and whatever hit he suffers at the polls should earn him points for courage. But neither is it surprising that his interview has been greeted with cynicism. For his was a reluctant, narrowly framed, almost apologetic endorsement of same-sex unions—a far cry from the exercise in moral leadership from the bully pulpit that pundits have made it out to be.

The bully pulpit is a term coined by Theodore Roosevelt, perhaps our most stridently moralistic president. By and large, presidents before TR did not go around the country beseeching their fellow Americans to rally behind some cause or other, and certainly not with the messianic fervor that distinguished TR’s sermons. Some observers, like the perpetually sour H. L. Mencken, bridled at Roosevelt’s grandiosity. “What moved him,” Mencken said of Roosevelt, “was simply a craving for facile and meaningless banzais, for the gaudy eminence and power of the leader of a band of lynchers, for the mean admiration of mean men.”

But there was no denying that Roosevelt’s bullying got the job done. He relentlessly attacked both the “malefactors of great wealth” on the right and the “apostles of discontent” on the left; at the same time he implored his audiences to improve their character and called for a restoration of the manly virtues he held dear. And he did this in the service of progressive reforms that he, as president, championed: a measure of federal control over the railroads, regulation of the meat and drug industries, and in general the “Square Deal” that he considered every American’s birthright.