Earlier this week, after a lengthy period of uncertainty, the Senate passed the reauthorization of the Export-Import Bank (Ex-Im Bank) of the United States. This is good news, as my colleague Devashree Saha has detailed in other postings, as the Ex-Im Bank is an important element of our National Export Initiative and a critical source of needed financing for would-be U.S. exporters.

And yet, there is still work to do to ensure that the Ex-Im Bank keeps pace with the fast-changing U.S. economy and the latest dynamics of U.S. exporting.

Fact is, the Ex-Im Bank is still structured for a time when most U.S. exports were merchandise and U.S. exporters were less engaged in global supply chains. Consider this: Between 2008 and 2010, about one-tenth of the total export value estimated to be supported by Ex-Im Bank was for service exports.

But U.S. services represented one-tenth of U.S. exports about 80 years ago. Now they account for fully one-third of U.S. exports. The United States does not sell only chemicals, transportation equipment, or computer and electronics abroad. Big export components now are also the expenditures of foreign tourists and students in the United States and the myriad U.S. business services sold abroad, such as management and consulting services, or research, development, and testing services.