ROBERT MAYSEY is 37 and has the sturdy build of a former college athlete. Growing up playing baseball and football, he initially dismissed MMA as a “blood sport that exploits underprivileged people,” but his opinion changed after he watched a UFC competition in 1996. Witnessing the event inspired him to join a small jiu-jitsu club at Cornell when he enrolled in the law school that fall, and he quickly became hooked, keeping up with his training even after he graduated and moved to Los Angeles.

At his gym in Hollywood, Maysey became friends with a number of MMA fighters. Over time, they began to tell him about their legal troubles, and he began to help. He assisted a woman who was thrown out of her hotel room for refusing to fight an opponent who was significantly bigger and more experienced than advertised. He sued a promoter in Japan on behalf of a man who had signed an exclusive 18-month, three-fight deal, but was only given a single fight. “That was my introduction,” Maysey says. “I realized the fighters had zero leverage.”

As UFC began to monopolize the rapidly expanding industry, fighter leverage worsened. Pay and benefits increased marginally, but contractual terms deteriorated. Contracts regularly featured a “champion’s clause,” which automatically extended the contract of a fighter at a lucrative moment in his or her career, as well as provisions that made it exceedingly difficult for fighters to negotiate higher pay. Fighters were also compelled to relinquish control over their images, voices, and likenesses—often “in perpetuity.” When video-game-makers began to produce games like UFC Undisputed, fighters saw their likenesses being put to commercial use. (UFC did not comment for this article, but Lawrence Epstein, the company’s general counsel, has said that UFC’s merchandizing agreements have “literally created millions and millions of dollars for our fighters.”)

Some of the fighters were aware of this mistreatment. Four-time middleweight UFC champion Frank “The Legend” Shamrock had the Screen Actors Guild look at his contracts after he was invited by Chuck Norris to appear on “Walker, Texas Ranger.” “They said, ‘These people are raping you!’” Shamrock recalls. Christian Wellisch—a former MMA fighter who now practices law and has also taught a philosophy course on moral issues at San Jose State University—recalls a time when some of his fellow fighters at the American Kickboxing Academy took issue with a contract that granted UFC exclusive lifetime video-game rights to their names and likenesses. “The message was clear: If one of you doesn’t sign one of these contracts, then all of you would be fired,” he told me. “It worked. Everybody signed the contract.”

In 2005, Maysey founded a group called the Mixed Martial Arts Fighters Association and started reaching out to MMA gyms across the country. He hoped the organization would become something analogous to the players’ associations that have advocated for labor rights in other sports. At the outset, he was mostly rebuffed, though he did manage to gain some stature after he successfully represented a group of MMA fighters under contract with a collapsing promotion entity called Elite Xtreme Combat in 2008. Maysey sent the company a letter threatening legal action if it didn’t reassign its fighters to another promotion or release them from their contracts—and the company caved.