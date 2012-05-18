White has also countered Romney’s natural tendency toward caution. When Bill Bain first tapped him to run Bain Capital in the 1980s, Romney passed, worrying that failure would blot his sterling CV and cost him financially. According to biographers Michael Kranish and Scott Helman, he only accepted once Bain offered to give him his old job back if the venture folded, along with any raises he would have accrued and a cover story to protect his reputation.

But, as a politician, Romney has sometimes taken audacious risks—like the decision to tackle health care reform as governor. More often than not, it’s White who has bucked up his resolve. Just over a month out from Election Day in 2002, Romney’s top aides convened at his Belmont home to hash out their debate strategy. The consensus was that the format had not been kind to Romney in the past, and so there was concern about drawing attention to it. But Romney’s press aide, Eric Fehrnstrom, proposed doubling down: asking NBC poohbah Tim Russert to moderate a debate the week before Election Day. The benefit was “getting a national figure ... who was more likely to ask [Romney’s Democratic opponent Shannon O’Brien] the tough questions that the local papers were unlikely to ask her,” recalls Brian Shortsleeve, a deputy campaign manager at the time.*

Initially there was skepticism. But White liked the idea and persuaded Romney that the reward was worth the risk. “Bob and Eric Fehrnstrom are the guys who made that happen,” says Shortsleeve. It worked. Russert put O’Brien on the defensive over taxes, the death penalty, and abortion. Romney’s poll numbers surged after the debate.

AS A CANDIDATE in 2008, Barack Obama spoke often about bringing once-in-a-generation change, but it was hard to know how serious he was. In retrospect, though, there was one foolproof indication that he’d swing for the fences: Valerie Jarrett. Within Obamaland, Jarrett’s role was making sure Obama fulfilled his historical destiny. “Valerie considers herself the protector of Barack’s immortal soul,” says Jim Cauley, Obama’s Senate campaign manager. “She thinks she has to protect him from political hacks like Rahm [Emanuel] and [David] Axelrod. ... Valerie has a thing about him not selling out.” That his closest friend and adviser saw him in quasi-messianic terms suggested Obama probably did, too.

What does Romney’s top campaign buddy tell us about him? At first blush, it would seem to be that, for all his flirtations with culture-war conservatism, border-policing maximalism, and supply-side economics, he remains a corporate technocrat at heart. “[Bob’s] main role ... is trying to get the best people, trying to drive actions and decisions, versus a specific ideological bent,” says Coes. One of Romney’s signature initiatives as governor was what he called the “Business Resource Team,” the mandate of which was to coordinate among the roughly 20 state agencies and industry groups with influence over the economy. “We got them to work together so that if a business wanted to expand, it’s easier, they get a faster response,” says Ranch Kimball, Romney’s former economic development czar. “The governor believed in it. Bob did, too.”

But just because White and Romney don’t have an ideology doesn’t mean they lack a worldview. In fact, they have a distinct worldview. To them, business and finance aren’t just amoral, but forces for good. They believe achievement in the corporate world is virtuous, not merely lucrative.

No surprise, then, that ever since Romney entered politics, White has been the most consistent voice on behalf of embracing his record at Bain. White touted it to reporters during Romney’s first run for office in 1994 and was central to the calculations that credit Romney for helping to create tens of thousands of jobs there. During this presidential run, when opponents have attacked Romney as a predatory capitalist, White has been a leading internal advocate of Romney’s response: “I’m not going to apologize for being successful.” “People tried hard in the primary, as the president is now, to make Bain a negative issue,” says Kaufman. “But, because of Bob’s extensive knowledge, etcetera, it made it easier for us to make it a positive.”

Of course, just because “success” served Romney well in a Republican primary doesn’t mean it will work in the general election, when voters may look skeptically at a record of corporate buyouts. And the campaign understands this. “It’s going to need to evolve for the general,” concedes another Romney adviser. Still, the evolution will have limits. Though Romney’s record reveals flashes of compassion, as president he is unlikely to brood about income inequality or any of capitalism’s hard edges. If one can extrapolate from Bob White, Romney believes such disparities and dislocation are the flip side of a vibrant economy—that capitalism works remarkably well the way it is.

Noam Scheiber is a senior editor at The New Republic. This article appeared in the June 7, 2012 issue of the magazine.

*Correction: A former Romney aide notes that this description lumps together two episodes. The decision about the Russert debate occurred several weeks earlier, while the October meeting at Romney's home was about becoming more aggressive generally, including doing more debates.