Facebook’s IPO (Initial Public Offering) is projected to value the company at $104 billion. Reportedly, only Visa has had a larger IPO. Only time will tell if Facebook is really worth such an astronomical sum, but one thing about it is not all extraordinary: Its location in the Bay Area. From 1996 to 2006, 9 percent of all U.S. IPOs were headquartered in the San Francisco metropolitan areas--where Facebook is located--and another 10 percent came from the San Jose metro area.

The data come from University of California-Davis professor Martin Kenney and his colleague Don Patton. They have put together an impressive database on U.S. IPOs for all new independent companies from 1996 to 2006, using SEC records (Firm Database of Initial Public Offerings from June 1996 through 2006) and recently shared it with me. It has over 2100 IPOs for companies with U.S. headquarters.

From an urban economics standpoint, the most striking thing about the data is that IPOs are almost exclusively a phenomenon of large metropolitan areas. Between 1996 and 2006, 92 percent of all IPOs were from companies headquartered in one of the 100 largest metropolitan areas (which are home to roughly 65 percent of the U.S. population). One can also look at how valuations vary by location by multiplying the initial share price by the number of shares outstanding. Adjusting for inflation, 93 percent of all IPO market value over that time period was headquartered in the 100 largest metro areas. Less than two percent of the number or value of IPOs took place outside metro areas.

While 159 metro areas had at least one IPO over the time period, they are extremely concentrated in large metros. From 1996 to 2006, the top five metro areas for inflation-adjusted IPO valuations accounted for 45 percent of total valuation, and the top 10 were home to 62 percent. These ten metros are San Jose with $134 billion, New York ($107 billion), San Francisco ($102 billion), Atlanta (largely because of UPS), Boston, Los Angeles, Washington D.C., Dallas, Chicago, and San Diego.