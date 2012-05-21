Colleagues describe Chen as possessing an almost pathological work ethic. Tevi Troy, Chen’s superior from his days in the Bush administration, bet me that every single person I spoke to would lead by describing his smarts. (They did.) Bob Moffit, the senior fellow at the Heritage Foundation who hired Chen, called him “a dynamo,” while Sidney Verba, Chen’s Ph.D adviser at Harvard for his dissertation—which examined how judicial elections affect the law—remembers him as one of his most outstanding students. Kevin Hassett, an American Enterprise Institute economist advising the Romney campaign, compared Chen to “a Jason Furman, or a Peter Orszag-type,” saying, “He’s not a person who’s going to be easy to overwhelm.”

Chen is chiefly responsible for overseeing the policy team that briefs Romney and spins out proposals, such as “paycheck protection,” a law which would prevent unions from automatically collecting dues from workers’ pay for political spending. He also makes regular media appearances to explain Romney’s policy positions. Sporting a haircut that makes the top of his head look almost like a perfect square, Chen maintains a crisp, business-like manner on camera that is at marked odds with his Twitter persona. In mid-February, with Mitt Romney trailing Rick Santorum, he appeared on Fox Business’s “Willis Report” to discuss the candidate’s tax plans. When prodded to point to something “exciting” about Romney’s proposals, Chen coolly responded, “You’re not going to hear gimmicks from this campaign.”

Grover Norquist, the president of Americans for Tax Reform, says Chen has made frequent trips to the Beltway to hobnob with conservative policy types. Recently, Chen attended one of Norquist’s weekly Wednesday meetings, as well as a smaller lunch afterwards with the heads of right-wing economic groups. To Norquist, it was clear that Chen had one foot in the policy world and one foot firmly planted in the political arena. “Some policy guys go, ‘I do policy. … I don’t need to listen because I’ve already read the books.’ Lanhee is both a policy guy and a coalition builder.”

But whether Chen's brainpower has put the campaign on solid footing, policy-wise, is another question. Among the Republicans who were vying for this year’s nomination, Romney was more of a policy enthusiast than most. He championed health care reform in Massachusetts, of course, but was also a keen advocate of “smart growth” as governor, instituting a series of technocratic reforms intended to discourage driving and promote efficient land use. Nonetheless, there are some noticeable holes in the policies coming out of his campaign. Josh Barro, a moderate conservative economist who writes for Forbes, points out that Romney has not issued any proposals for the depressed housing market or taken a position on monetary policy. Instead, the campaign’s offerings have been limited to “the standard Republican policy prescriptions … and they don’t really have specific policies for the problems we face now.” Of his 150-some page economic treatise, Peter Suderman recently wrote in Reason, “it’s sufficiently thorough in its background analysis, yet aspirationally vague when it comes to proposing action items.”

Instead of churning out new ideas, Chen appears to be focusing his energies on assailing Obama’s policies—and to that end, he isn’t shy about distorting the facts. He erroneously called an Obama-backed tax increase for high earners “the biggest tax increase in American history.” Then, in mid-April, Chen went to war with PolitiFact, which had given a rating of “mostly false” to a Romney spokesperson’s statement that 92 percent of jobs lost since Obama took office had belonged to women. The assertion was technically true but wildly misleading. For one thing, as PolitiFact explained, “Obama cannot be held entirely accountable for the employment picture on the day he took office.” For another, “by choosing figures from January 2009, months into the recession, the statement ignored the millions of jobs lost before then, when most of the job loss fell on men. In every recession, men are the first to take the hit, followed by women.” Nevertheless, for the next week, Chen hammered the “unassailable” 92 percent figure in interviews, while calling PolitiFact’s work “Obama-for-America spin” and demanding a retraction.