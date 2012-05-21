Indeed, human rights groups have accused Burmese troops of pillaging and destroying Kachins’ property, and shooting at unarmed villagers with small arms and mortars. Laiza, the border town of 7,500 that acts as the capital of the KIA’s statelet, has been put on a war footing. The town’s population has been swollen by displaced civilians, and retired soldiers, driven from their fields by the conflict, have dusted off their uniforms and re-enlisted to help the war effort.

The state’s conflict with the Kachin Independence Army has been the most violent, but it’s just one of many ethnic conflicts raging within Burma’s borders. The country’s perennial ethnic tensions—a sort of glitch in the hardware of independent Burma—remain a key challenge to the current reform drive. Since the British quit the country in 1948 after decades of ethnic divide-and-rule, it has been in a state of near-constant civil war between the ethnic Burmese-dominated military and the minority groups occupying the mountainous periphery. Over the decades, these ethnic conflict zones have remained a country apart from the sun-kissed plains of lower Burma: an outlying belt of bloody conflict and rampant rights abuses that is largely concealed from the outside world. For a country of Burma’s diversity—around 40 percent of the population belong to minority groups, most of which only came under central control in modern times—ethnic relations are literally fundamental, not only to Burma’s democratic progress, but also to its very viability as a nation-state.

True, there have been some small flickers of progress with some restive ethnic groups. By January, Thein Sein’s government had signed ceasefire agreements with eleven such groups, including the Karen National Union (KNU), the world’s longest-running insurgency. In April, Aung San Suu Kyi attended talks between the KNU and government representatives—an event that, due to the Lady’s presence, received wide coverage. In his annual state of the union speech in March, Thein Sein called for an end to “misunderstandings and doubts” among Burma’s ethnic groups, and made unprecedented calls for ethnic equality. Peace talks are ongoing. For many observers, the last several months have given reason to rejoice: According to Louise Arbour of the International Crisis Group, the ceasefires are a sign the government hasabandoned its old “policies of confrontation” with ethnic groups.

It’s true that these recent events represent the sort of progress that would have been unthinkable a few years ago, but many ethnic leaders remain skeptical about Thein Sein’s current charm offensive. And they have reason to be cautious, given the troubled history of the last round of ceasefires. In the 1980s and early 1990s, more than a dozen ethnic armed groups, the KIA included, signed ceasefires with the Burmese government, lowering their weapons in exchange for local autonomy. But instead of laying the groundwork for a lasting peace, these agreements were little more than glorified power-sharing arrangements between the government and local elites—stop-gap deals that left Burma’s structural flaws untouched.

In particular, the old ceasefires empowered a new stratum of ethnic elites who were granted preferential access to the rich natural resources of Burma’s mountainous periphery. Part of what makes the Kachin conflict such a high-stakes fight is the region’s rich deposits of jade, gold, and timber, resources which for years have bankrolled the KIA’s war against the Burmese government—and have enriched powerful business interests in the KIA zone at the expense of the people.