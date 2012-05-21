The conservative meme of the moment on income inequality is that the middle class isn't getting screwed at all; it's doing just fine. “Don’t Believe Obama On Income Inequality,” writes Clark Judge, chairman of the conservative Pacific Research Institute, for U.S. News & World Report. “Obama’s Inequality Argument Just Utterly Collapsed,” writes James Pethokoukos in The American, a magazine produced by the American Enterprise Institute. Edward Conard, Mitt Romney’s former Bain partner and author of a new book that calls for more income inequality, made a similar argument last week when we debated on NPR’s On Point With Tom Ashbrook (I come in at 20:45).

The ultimate source of the attack is some research by economists Richard Burkhauser (Cornell), Jeff Larrimore (Congress's Joint Committee on Taxation), and Kosali I. Simon ( Indiana University ). Their paper, in the March 2012 National Tax Journal, is behind a paywall but you can read an earlier version here. I’m unable to assess this work from a technical point of view. As best I can tell there isn’t anything seriously the matter with its methods or findings. But there’s most definitely something wrong with the use it's being put to. Here’s Judge:

You've heard it a thousand times at least. The incomes of middle class Americans have stagnated in recent decades. Those of the rich—the 1 percent—have soared. It is a very compelling, very troubling, and very widely believed observation and, according to three economists from Cornell and Indiana universities, not true. If they are right—and their analysis is extremely thorough—the economic argument of the entire Obama presidential campaign is founded on an untruth.

Actually, no, it isn’t.