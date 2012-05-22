The first question is easier to answer than the second. The Affordable Care Act’s coverage expansion is nearly identical to the one in Massachusetts, right down to the mandate. But political sentiment in the rest of the country is obviously very different. I haven’t done the math, but I assume sentiments about the mandate (and health reform generally) in Massachusetts partly reflect the relatively high number of liberals and relatively low number of conservatives who reside here.

The political circumstances of the law’s enactment and implementation have been, if anything, more distinct. Mitt Romney, a Republican governor, not only signed the reforms into the law. He also promoted the mandate, regularly and enthusiastically, as a conservative cause. In particular, he said it was an effort to demand personal responsibility of people who could pay for insurance but who, absent a mandate, would remain uninsured and then “free ride” on the system by getting charity care.

Stakeholders (that’s wonkspeak for the industry, labor, and consumer groups with a direct stake in health care) were also unified behind the law. John McDonough, who teaches at the School of Public Health, told my traveling group on Monday that the groups got together the day after the law passed and committed themselves to promoting it. The most visible result of these efforts was a public relations partnership with the Boston Red Sox, the beloved hometown team that was, at the time, on its way to winning a second world championship in four years. But stakeholders also worked with community groups on outreach: Religious groups, for example, went door-to-door in lower income communities to tell people about the new law and encouraging them to enroll.

McDonough had hoped the same scenario would play out nationally; in fact, as member on Senator Ted Kennedy’s committee staff, he helped convene an early set of stakeholder meetings in 2008. But stakeholders have been more ambivalent about the law. After Obama signed the Affordable Care Act in the spring of 2010, Ron Pollack, executive director of FamiliesUSA, established a broad outreach effort called “Enroll America.” But that effort has been the exception. Meanwhile, the mandate has come under sustained attack from the right—even from Republicans like Romney, who not so long ago preached its virtues.

Still, there are reasons to think that the mandate would gain public acceptance, or at least become a lot less controversial, if it survives the Supreme Court and congressional Republicans. Turnbull, who describes herself as an “atheist” or “agnostic” on the mandate, says that the Massachusetts reforms make coverage sufficiently affordable and worthwhile that most people want it anyway. You could make a similar argument about the national law.