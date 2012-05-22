[guest post by Eliza Gray]

Tomorrow, when Marco Rubio and Mitt Romney appear together at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, it will be sure to stir up speculation about the possibility that the Florida Senator will wind up as Romney’s VP nominee. In my estimation, that’s a red herring: In my new piece on Rubio and his friendship with U.S. Congressman David Rivera—who was recently named one of the most corrupt members of Congress—I question whether Rubio could possibly pass vetting for a VP nomination.

But it’s worth pointing out that tomorrow’s appearance will highlight why Rubio is considered by Republican insiders to be an attractive potential nominee. Romney and Rubio will be the headline speakers at the annual summit of the Latino Coalition—a non-profit focused on the economic development of American Latinos. With the Latino vote of particular importance in this Presidential election, many Republicans are hoping that the young, charismatic Latino Senator from Florida can improve Romney’s changes with the demographic group.

Conventional wisdom is that Republicans need to secure 40 percent of the Latino vote, the same number President Bush won in 2004, to win the presidential election. McCain carried roughly 30 percent in 2008, which was considered a significant failure. But right now, it looks as if Romney might do even worse than McCain. In a recent Pew Hispanic Center report in December, a survey of Latino registered voters found that Romney could win only 23 percent of the Hispanic vote, compared to Obama’s 68 percent. If Romney has a prayer of winning in November, he must improve his standing within the Latino community.