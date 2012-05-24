[Guest post by Nathan Pippenger]

It’s fair to say that the United States was caught off-guard by the Arab Spring. But whatever the strategic consequences of that lack of preparedness, the financial consequences were hard for the State Department to ignore. New, unforeseen expenses were suddenly cropping up everywhere from Tunisia to Syria, and the instability of events made it difficult to predict where money would be needed next.

Or perhaps the problem wasn’t so obvious, at least not to the House of Representatives. Earlier this month, the House declined to fund a $770 million program requested by the State Department that would deal with this very issue. Known as the Middle East and North Africa Incentive Fund (MENA-IF), the money would operate as a kind of rainy-day fund for State. In March, Assistant Secretary of State Jeffrey Feltman defended MENA-IF before a House subcommittee on the grounds that when it comes political turmoil in the Middle East, the U.S. needs “to be flexible and able to respond swiftly to new developments.” Emerging pro-democracy forces may need our support—whether we anticipated the need or not. MENA-IF, says the State Department, would increase the U.S.’s flexibility and keep officials from having to constantly reshuffle existing resources as events change.

For that reason, the exact distribution of MENA-IF dollars remains somewhat undetermined. Feltman, in his testimony, said State would use the money “to support democratic governance and human rights, to promote security and justice sector reform, to strengthen regional trade and investment architecture, and to promote private sector job growth […] to support discrete projects or activities that complement and support the host governments’ own actions, focusing our efforts where particular U.S. experience and expertise is needed.”