Reading Dan Gross’s new book, Better, Stronger, Faster, was a strange experience for me. Gross’s account of America’s recovery from the worst financial crisis 80 years is relentlessly upbeat (not to mention terrifically engaging—the guy’s prose really moves). Having written my own, decidedly less sanguine, book, I was curious to see the evidence Gross used to justify his optimism. But it turns out his data points mostly overlap with mine: We have similar takes on the effectiveness of the government’s response to the crisis and the recession that followed. We just grade this response on vastly different curves. Gross deems it an overwhelming success, all things considered. I call it a C+ performance.

How did we end up drawing such different conclusions? One explanation is our respective views on what economic policy can achieve. For Gross, the government is well-suited to rescuing an economy in freefall. It is less well-suited to reviving growth once the crisis has passed, a task he would delegate to the private sector. (Indeed, most of his book is about the ways American businesses have quietly paved the way for the next boom.) According to this view, the government had basically one job beginning in 2008: preventing the economy from collapsing. Once it achieved this—through a combination of spending, tax cuts, rock-bottom interest rates, and lavish bank bailouts—there was little else to do.

My view, by contrast, is that the government is capable of both stabilizing the trauma victim and nursing him back to health. Depending on how you translate that metaphor into macroeconomic data, it’s not clear we’ve been fully nursed even four years after the fact. So while I agree with Gross that the government successfully navigated, say, the six months between September 2008 and March 2009, he basically stops keeping score at that point, whereas I hold the government responsible for our performance ever since.

And that points to a second, more complicated reason for our disagreement: When sizing up the government’s handling of the crisis, Gross dwells on the benefits while mostly ignoring the costs, some of which only became apparent later on. Companies like AIG and Citigroup get bailed out one after the other in Gross’s account, and he barely acknowledges any downside. The most he musters is a mournful shrug.