Elizabeth Warren’s supporters breathed a sigh of relief last week when polling emerged showing her running neck and neck with Scott Brown despite several weeks of stories about her and the universities that employed her having at various points made highly dubious claims about her having Native American roots. But clearly, things are not going as well as hoped for Democrats in the race that seemed a few months ago to present the party with its best pickup opportunity in the Senate—a fiery, well-funded liberal heroine, arch-nemesis of hated Wall Street, running to reclaim the “Kennedy seat” from the affable, Wall Street-funded Republican who wandered into the seat from the state Senate. Massachusetts Democrats are sufficiently anxious that her remaining primary rival, a young immigration lawyer, is getting pressure to leave the field. Heck, there’s now even tabloid talk about Jose Canseco, the former baseball slugger and steroid-era truth-teller, getting into the race.

It’s tempting to generalize about Warren’s difficulties. Such as: what’s up with the Massachusetts Democratic establishment twice in a row lining up behind Senate candidates who end up being less ideal in reality than theory? This, I would argue, is going too far. Yes, state Democratic leaders should’ve realized that Martha Coakley, the capable but colorless attorney general, was going to be a lackluster candidate, and considered others in her stead. But it’s easy to understand why the seas parted for Warren—she was the woman of the moment, she has deep grass-roots financial support across the country, and she is pretty darned good at articulating a forceful case for the Democratic agenda. She even flirted with Jon Stewart on the Daily Show—not something one could imagine the buttoned-down Coakley doing. No, the broad (overbroad?) conclusion that comes to my mind as I watch her recent struggles is a different one: Elizabeth Warren is paying for the sins of academia.

Consider: both of the main obstacles that have arisen for Warren so far are related not to her outspoken liberalism or to her out-of-state roots or to her recent work in Washington. They are related to her career in the academy. There is the matter of Warren’s wildly overstated Cherokee heritage, which, it’s becoming clearer by the week, were definitely used by her employers, especially Harvard Law School, to make their faculties look more diverse—even as it remains unproven whether Warren herself deployed the claim to advance her career. One does not need to be George Will to note that this represents a David Lodge-quality parody of higher education’s affirmative action neurosis.

Then there is the matter of Warren’s handsome Harvard salary —together, she and her husband, a fellow Harvard Law professor, made more than $600,000 last year. Now granted, these are not Romney-level riches we are talking about, and pickup-driving Scott Brown is no chump in this department either—he and his wife, a local TV reporter, earned more than $500,000 last year. But there’s no doubt that Warren’s role as champion of the beleaguered working and middle classes is somewhat undermined by the People’s Republic of Cambridge comfort in which she’s been ensconced. Yes, I know, there’s nothing to stop the elite from having populist convictions, and I don’t think Warren’s pitch is anything but sincere. But when you’re worrying about getting your kids through college in an era of $50,000 tuition, room and board, it is, shall we say, a little bit dissonant to have the rally for the little guy coming from a professor whose bottom line has benefited from those sky-high tuition rates.