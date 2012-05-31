In a moment of Washington gridlock of the sort we’ve had since the 2010 midterms (and arguably before that in the filibuster-bound Senate), it’s easy to fall into the trap of thinking that truly nothing has been getting done, and perhaps even that there won’t be all that much of a difference if the other guys win the White House this fall, as long as Democrats still can filibuster bills in the Senate. But a terrific report by Eric Lipton in Wednesday’s New York Times offered yet another reminder of why this is very much not the case.

The story was about the remarkably precipitous decline in the reliance on coal for the nation’s energy production. This decline was driven above all by the fall in the price of natural gas as a result of the shale-gas boom. But it’s also been driven by the regulatory pressure that the Obama administration has brought to bear on heavy-emitting coal-fired plants, even in the absence of a comprehensive cap-and-trade bill of the sort that fell flat in 2010. So much has the market shifted in the past few years that in Kentucky, one coal-fired plant in the heart of coal country is now hoping to get state permission for a big utility rate increase, after years and years in which coal was able to stave off competing energy sources because it was so cheap. Lipton reports:

Coal and electric utilities, long allied, are beginning to split. More than 100 of the 500 or so coal-burning power plants in the United States are expected to be shut down in the next few years. While coal still provides about a third of the nation’s power, just four years ago it was providing nearly half.

The decline is largely because new pollution rules have made coal plants more costly, while a surge in production of natural gas through the process of hydraulic fracturing, known as fracking, has sent gas prices plummeting. Together, the economics of coal have been transformed after a century of dominance in Washington, state capitals and the board rooms of electric utilities.