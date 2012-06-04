Catherine promptly steals Henry’s notebooks too, violating the most sacred rule of museum conservation (evidence should not leave the premises) and retreating to her apartment to drink and to read. The rest of the novel will alternate between Catherine and Henry, between Catherine’s effort to understand and reanimate the mysterious creature, as well as herself, and Henry’s increasingly bizarre story of its creation.

Australian by birth, a New Yorker for the past twenty-plus years, Carey is a prolific and protean writer. Very few of his twelve novels resemble any of the others, even if each demonstrates a detailed knowledge of a particular subject, and the range of these subjects is dizzying: obscure moments in Australian history, nineteenth-century techniques of glass manufacturing, the fine points of Baptist and Episcopalian theology, the minutiae of taxation, and on it goes. Carey’s novels do all seem born of a single impulse, though, which is to seize the past, give it a good shake, and turn it upside down.

His last novel before this one, the magnificent Parrot and Olivier in America, turned Tocqueville’s Democracy in America on its head. Carey gives Olivier, his aristocratic Tocqueville stand-in, a working-class servant-secretary named Parrot who experiences the horrors of feudal Europe and perceives the possibilities of America in a way the blinkered, snobbish Olivier is barely capable of. (The real Tocqueville traveled with an equally aristocratic friend.) The novel before that, His Illegal Self, featured a marginal member of the 1960s student movement tricked into going on the lam with the child of a Weather-Underground-style revolutionary who accidentally blew herself up. Carey sends this countercultural pair to the backwoods of Australia, where ideology meets criminality and implodes. The greatest of Carey’s historical revisions is True History of the Kelly Gang. It packs the entire tragic experience of the former penal colony into the bildungsroman of Ned Kelly, Australia’s Jesse James.

The Chemistry of Tears takes on the history of technology, contrasting the germination of the modern machine in the tempestuous dreams of nineteenth-century geniuses with its murderous flowering in the industrial disasters of the twenty-first century. After he reaches the Black Forest, Henry winds up in the clutches of an extortionist inventor named Sumper, who demands ever larger sums of cash without showing Henry any results. He is never quite sure that Sumper is not mad, but he does discover that Sumper is brilliant. The German learned his craft from an even more brilliant Englishman, Albert Cruikshank. When Sumper, as a poor immigrant in London, became Cruikshank’s unlikely disciple, the Englishman was trying to complete an enormous primordial calculator. He, too, had been moved to invent by grief. He had lost his wife and children in a shipwreck that would have been avoided had the ship’s captain not had charts riddled with inaccurate figures and copyists’ errors. Cruikshank aimed to “replace the pulp and fiber of the human brain with brass and steel,” Sumper tells Henry. This heartbroken genius (or Genius, as Henry Romantically spells it) roamed the streets of London, dreaming of three-dimensional cams and axles: “The machine would add and add and add, like the most dogged human, but without our species’ relentless tendency to error. And the results of these calculations would be kept from the murderous hands of human beings.”

Meanwhile, on the far end of the industrial revolution, as Catherine labors over and comes to admire the sophistication of Sumper’s engineering, the BP explosion is spewing millions of barrels of oil into the Gulf of Mexico, “an ‘accident,’” she thinks, “that seemed the end of history itself.” This, it seems, is what the utopian vision of the infallible machine has come to. “When they invented the internal combustion engine,” she thinks, “they never envisaged such a horrid injury. It did not occur to anyone that we would not only change the temperature of the air but turn the oceans black as death.”