It was overshadowed by the return of the jury in the John Edwards case, but the Obama campaign opened a whole new front of attack against Mitt Romney on Thursday: going after his record as governor of Massachusetts. Romney has of late been starting to invoke his gubernatorial record, after running mainly on his years in business during the Republican primaries, so it makes sense for Team Obama to try to undermine his claims of success on Beacon Hill as it is trying to undermine his record at Bain Capital. That said, I’m not sure they’ve really hit on the right approach in this case.

This four-minute Web video encapsulates the new attack, which was followed up by a heckler-plagued event that David Axelrod held Thursday in Boston. Not sure about you, but I find it a bit…strained.

The premise is clear—Mitt Romney promised the same sort of economic wonderland to the people of Massachusetts in 2002 as he is promising to the whole country now, but those promises fell far short in the Bay State. As the mayor of North Adams (just up the road from my hometown of Pittsfield!) intones in the video: “Romney economics doesn’t work. It didn’t work in Massachusetts and it’s not going to work in Washington.” The bedrock of this claim, of course, is the oft-cited stat that Massachusetts was 47th in job creation during Romney’s four years as governor. But I’ve winced every time I’ve heard that figure used, both in the primaries and now. Do we really think that one-term governors have a significant role in job creation? If job tallies are the metric of gubernatorial greatness, then we really should be electing Rick Perry president, but we’re not, because we also know that job creation in Texas is driven by population growth and immigration and low wages and lax regulation, etc. Of course, the Obama’s campaign’s use of the 47th ranking is to puncture Romney’s highly dubious, and very central, argument that his prowess as a businessman makes him uniquely to create jobs as a government executive. But still, invoking that stat so heavily means effectively accepting the premise that a government executive’s performance can rated by job creation—a notion that I’m not so sure the Obama campaign wants to be validating right now.

The video also hits Romney for increasing a wide range of state fees and loading the state up with a fair amount of debt—both of which are true. But overall, the attack casts Romney’s governorship in a way that strains credulity—much more so than the campaign’s focused attacks on some of Bain Capital’s more outrageous deals. It makes the state under Romney’s rule to some kind of reeling dystopia, which it just wasn’t. Yes, the state has gone through some dips in the past couple decades, one of which occurred during Romney’s reign, and there are parts of it (including my hometown of Pittsfield) that are still struggling with your usual post-industrial challenges. But the state remains one of the wealthiest in the country, with a vibrant tech-driven economy and a school system that rivals that of Finland and South Korea.