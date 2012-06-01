The new jobs report is out and it’s not good at all. It may not suggest the economy is slowing down, at least according to the economists I’ve consulted and read. But it certainly suggests the economy wasn’t growing as fast as we thought. And it’s not like anybody thought it was growing that fast in the first place.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics announced Friday morning that the economy created just 69,000 jobs last month. It also revised its estimate for April, down to 77,000 from 115,000. Unemployment has gone up a tenth of a percentage point, to 8.2 percent. That’s partly because more people have returned to the labor force, seeking jobs. But that’s really the only hint of good news in what economists everywhere are calling a dreary report.

It’s just one month, of course. But the May numbers, along with the revisions of previous months, suggest the relatively strong growth we saw in January, February, and March may have been a blip after all. Those of us who thought the winter numbers might suggest a stronger recovery were evidently wrong.

Here, via e-mail, is the University of Pennsylvania’s Betsey Stevenson, who was chief economist at the Labor Department from September 2010 through September 2011: