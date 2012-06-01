Oy. Coming on top of new GDP numbers showing a mere 1.9 percent uptick in the first quarter, today’s jobs report is a real bummer. The headline number speaks for itself—an anemic 69,000 jobs, or about half what economists were expecting (though how they set those expectations remains a bit of a mystery). But the internal numbers were even worse. Today’s report showed downward revisions in the previous two months’ figures—including a steep drop from 115,000 to 77,000 in April; it showed the number of long-term unemployed (six months or more) rising by some 300,000; and it showed average hours and weekly earnings falling back. The only bright spot was that the labor force grew somewhat, usually a sign of optimism. But because the number of people looking for work grew faster than the number of jobs, the unemployment rate ticked up from 8.1 to 8.2 percent.

It’s certainly possible that underlying job growth is higher than we’ve seen these last two months, something you hear from the likes of Mark Zandi, the Monty-Python black knight of the macroeconomics profession (just a flesh wound!). As Zandi points out, unusually warm weather and various seasonal-adjustment quirks probably boosted job growth in the first quarter, which sucked up jobs that would have spread themselves out (either in reality or statistically) across the spring. Still, even if true, that underlying growth is nothing to get excited about. The average monthly jobs number for the entire year is only around 160,000—barely enough to keep up with population growth. And that’s before you throw in another month of likely payback in June, which would lower the average further.

In any case, it almost doesn’t matter if the underlying reality is better than the recent statistics. Against the backdrop of two or three months of mediocre data, this is a sufficiently grim set of numbers—and has inspired enough hand-wringing in the media—that it will clearly penetrate the consciousness of the average consumer and employer, who was already wavering on whether this recovery had legs. The danger is that the perception becomes self-fulfilling—that anxious consumers stop spending, anxious employers slow their hiring even more, and that the two reinforce one another in a vicious cycle of austerity.

Which, in the end, brings us back to the original sin of the Obama administration. As I report in my recent book on Obama and the economy, the administration’s top economists knew the amount of stimulus they were proposing was much too small to solve the unemployment problem within a few years. One reason they felt okay about this relates to a concept called “escape velocity,” which held that you didn’t need the full amount of stimulus your math suggested (something approaching $2 trillion). If you just provided an initial boost, the economy could take care of the rest on its own: Consumers would start spending, which would raise GDP, lower unemployment, and lead to further spending. And the whole process would accelerate as people gained confidence, leading to a self-sustaining recovery.