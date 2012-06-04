Campaign reformers saw in this aspect of Citizens United and the subsequent cases a small silver lining . If nothing else, there was at least consensus on disclosure. With the support of Justice Scalia, the historic enthusiasm of Republicans for disclosure, and the creative use of technology to connect information about contributors to data that revealed their interests, politicians could be held accountable and transparency would be at least a first step toward limiting the influence of money in politics. Congressional leaders moved quickly in 2010 to introduce the DISCLOSE Act to take full advantage of the Court's green light on disclosure.

At about this point, however, conservatives dropped the pretense. While two Republicans (then-Rep. Mike Castle and the idiosyncratic Walter Jones Jr.) supported the DISCLOSE Act in 2010, not a single one has co-sponsored the pared-down version introduced this year. Disclosure was waved as a talisman against actual regulation, but when disclosure is an actual option, conservatives treat it as a mortal danger to liberty. It is a strategy foreshadowed by the 2003 book Unfree Speech , by former Federal Election Commissioner—and leading advocate for campaign finance deregulation—Bradley A. Smith. Early in the book, Smith saluted the “triumph of disclosure” in the early 1970s and argued that reformers should have made do with disclosure, rather than try to add the restrictions on contributions passed in 1974. But later in the same book, Smith warned that “disclosure holds the danger of government retaliation for unpopular speech.”

The Wall Street Journal editorial page, particularly columnist Kimberly Strassel, has launched a full-fledged anti-disclosure campaign along precisely Smith's lines, arguing that law-abiding contributors would be subject to government harassment. “The President Has a List,” blared the headline of Strassel's April 26 column, referring to a website connected to the Obama campaign that identified some Romney donors involved in businesses that foreclosed on homes or outsourced jobs. Strassel quoted GOP lawyer Ted Olson (who argued Citizens United ) predicting that the president would use “the power of the IRS, the INS, the Justice Department, the DEA, the SEC” against the named Romney donors. That there's no evidence of such official harassment, and that it would be a huge scandal if it occurred (the case for impeaching Richard Nixon in 1974 involved exactly such activities), doesn't seem to have any effect on this imaginary argument.

In a later column, Strassel narrowed her victims of harassment to one, Frank VanderSloot of Idaho Falls, Idaho, who donated $1 million to the pro-Romney SuperPAC. Apparently someone faxed a request to the local court clerk asking for records of VanderSloot's divorce and a business dispute. Although Strassel couldn't figure out on who's behalf the request was made, and she doesn't indicate that the records were actually turned over, it was enough to convince her that the official crackdown had begun. VanderSloot told Strassel that, “when I first learned that President Obama's campaign had singled me out on his 'enemies list,' I knew it was like taping a target on my back.” But the “public beatings” would be “no deterrent,” he declared, and might even lead him to put more money behind Romney.