Government spending has gotten out of control under President Obama. You hear that argument all the time—from Mitt Romney, congressional Republicans, and conservative critics. And it’s just not true.

For a particularly good illustration of the facts, consider a pair of graphs that Paul Krugman posted on his blog Sunday, in advance of his Monday column. They show the real change in government spending—that is, how much government spending has risen or fallen, per person, properly adjusted for inflation.

Here’s one of them: