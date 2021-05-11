Crane: The Poet as Hero

What astonishes me in the early letters—and what I had not got from Crane himself or from Mr. Horton’s excellent biography—is Crane’s moral as well as intellectual precocity. He was seventeen when he wrote to his father from New York: “When I perceive one emotion overpowering to a fact, or a statement of reason, then the only manly, worthy, sensible thing to do, is build up the logical side, and attain balance, and in art—formal expression.” In 1926,nine years later, he wrote to an anonymous friend: “… with the sailor no faith or such is properly expected, and how jolly and cordial and warm. … Let my lusts be my ruin, then, since all else is fake and mockery.”

The intellectual deterioration came more slowly. What had happened to him morally between 1917 and 1926? The letters definitely answer this question. He had been confirmed in his homosexuality and cut off finally from any relationship in which the security necessary to mutual love was possible. I was surprised, after two years of correspondence with him, when in 1924 I met him and learned a little later that he was a homosexual: he had none of the usual characteristics. The violence of his obscenity (particularly about women) and his intense emotional attachments to women his own age (not to middle-aged women) convinced me even then that he was an extreme example of the unwilling homosexual. It is significant that his last love affair, quite real if not wholly “committed,” was with a woman: his letters to her are in every sense the letters of a man to a woman down to the full implications of physical love.

I emphasize this part of the record because beneath it lies the mystery of the disintegration, at the age of thirty-two, of the most gifted poet of his generation. The “causes” of homosexuality are no doubt as various as the causes of other neuroses. But the effect on the lives of its victims seems to be uniform: they are convinced that they cannot be loved, and they become incapable of loving. This is not to say that they are incapable of strong affection: they are incapable of sustaining it in a sexual relationship. They may have affection or sex; or if both, both are diluted and remote. Crane’s intensity excluded this compromise. Incidents of the “bloody battleground” that he told me and other friends about in the late twenties have never appeared in print. Is it not reasonable to assume that the hatred and suffering that accompanied the violent sex-life of his parents gave him very specifically the homosexual neurosis? Was it possible for an eleven-year-old boy, or for the man later, to dissociate hate from the. sexual relation with a woman.? Almost to the end of his life he was still trying to “explain” himself to his mother, and to force from a peculiarly stupid and selfish woman the recognition and love of what he was. He could love her because he could not be her lover. It seems to me that the defection of his mother precipitated the final disaster. He had been endowed with powerful family affections that were progressively frustrated: his letters to his divorced parents are among the most considerate, tender, and moving in literary history. He turned to his friends for the totally committed love, the disinterested caritas, that only one’s family can sustain and that alone will condone repeatedly violent and aggressive conduct. None of us was capable in the end of taking the place of his family, and that was what he demanded of us; our failure—and I speak here not only for myself but not improperly, I think, for his entire intimate circle—also contributed to the final disaster. But there was for us no other way: we also had families and our own lives.