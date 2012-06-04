No. It was published Friday as the lead editorial in the country's largest newspaper, under the headline "Holder's Racial Incitement." And I find it astonishing that more people haven't been talking about it, because even for the Wall Street Journal editorial page, this was beyond the pale. Consider: in recent years, a number of states, most led by Republican legislatures and governors, have in the past few years been passing laws greatly limiting access to the polls, whether by requiring photo identification, limiting registration efforts, and cutting back early-voting days. They have done so in the name of preventing rampant voter fraud, despite zero evidence that this actually exists. It has not gone unnoticed that most of these new restrictions have been in the South, where, not so long ago at all, there was a wee bit of disagreement over who should be able to vote and who shouldn't. In light of this history -- and federal laws that grew out of that history -- the United States Department of Justice has decided to take a closer look at some of these new laws to make sure that they are not limiting the right to vote. This has not made some folks down South happy. I was at a Mitt Romney rally in Greenville, S.C. where Republican Governor Nikki Haley trumpeted the fact that if Romney is elected, "President Romney [will say] that’s our right," to limit voter access. (The son of George Romney, an ardent civil rights advocate who once said, "As far as I'm concerned, states have no rights. Only people have rights," grinned beside her as she said this.) More recently, Florida, under Republican Gov. Rick Scott, announced that it will proceed with its purge of "non-citizens" from the voter rolls, despite warnings from the Department of Justice, ample evidence that the purge of tens of thousands of names leading up to the 2000 election barred many rightful voters from casting votes (thus helping decide that state's fairly consequential 500-odd vote margin that year) and reports that this more recent purge is also targeting rightful voters and has been slanted toward Democratic and minority voters. (Meanwhile, Florida lost on another front late last week when a judge knocked down some of the state's draconian new limits on voter registration, thus allowing groups like the League of Women Voters and Rock the Vote to get back to work, after months of ceasing their operations in the state.)

We've unfortunately come to expect some of this behavior from Southerner politicians bent on keeping a certain order in place. But it's genuinely startling to see an editorial board that purports to offer a business-minded, just-the-numbers brand of conservatism taking up this baton (water cannon?). A president and his attorney general seek to uphold basic of civil rights, the same goal that Dwight Eisenhower took upon himself, however gingerly, more than a half century ago. But this president and attorney are "black," in case you forgot, and thus their dedication to protecting the franchise is "racial incitement." Really, Mr. Gigot?

