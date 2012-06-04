If you happen to have turned on cable this last month or so, you’re aware that Scott Walker, the Republican governor of Wisconsin, faces a recall election tomorrow against Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett. Walker, along with the GOP and various conservative groups, has massively outspent Barrett and his allies: Walker has personally outraised Barrett $30.5 to $4 million, and has benefited from the majority of the additional $30 million that the outside groups are dropping.

Perhaps not surprisingly, polls have consistently shown Walker ahead, though the margin appears to have tightened in the last few days. According to a recent PPP poll, Walker is up a mere three points, 50-47, while Barrett is actually up among independents by a 48-46 margin. That means, as the PPP summary notes, that Republican enthusiasm appears to be saving Walker right now: More Republicans are telling pollsters they’re very likely to vote than Democrats are.

Given that a miniscule fraction of Wisconsinites are undecided this point, Barrett’s only real shot at winning is turnout. Amped up voters on both sides will turn out on their own, of course. The trick will be turning out less enthusiastic voters who are nonetheless reliable partisans. And that’s the one place Democrats appear to have the advantage. As best I can tell, groups affiliated with Barrett have spent more than twice as much as Walker and his allies on their get-out-the-vote operations.

So if Barrett wins by out-hustling Walker despite the disadvantage he faces in money and enthusiasm, how could that hurt Obama? Here’s my thinking: Nationally, the two parties have a bit of a bet going on that’s similar to the one playing out in Wisconsin: Republicans and conservative groups are raising and spending far, far more money overall. But, despite that, Democrats appear to be spending more in absolute terms on organizing their voters. The working hypothesis of both the Obama campaign and outside groups like labor is that they can get a lot more bang for their buck this way and neutralize the Republican cash advantage overall.