Several dozen organizations filed “friend of the court” briefs for the lawsuit challenging the Affordable Care Act. And virtually none of these briefs are likely to have much impact. But, based on what transpired at oral arguments, one brief appears to have gotten the attention of conservative justices. That is deeply worrisome, because the brief betrays some fundamental misunderstandings of how health care actually works.

The brief comes from the American Action Forum, a conservative advocacy group that opposes the law, and has the signature of 101 economists and policy experts. It is one of two such briefs that the Court received. The other came from a group of economists and experts who support the law. Superficially, they might seem to carry equal weight. But look closer and you’ll spot a few differences.

The list of scholars who support the law reads like a who’s-who of the nation’s most respected health care experts, including some (like Michael Chernew) who aren’t known for outspoken advocacy on behalf of health care reform, as well as and others (like David Cutler and Jon Gruber) widely acknowledged, even on the right, to have done the most influential original health care research of our time.

The list also includes Kenneth Arrow, the Nobel laureate whose 1963 paper “Uncertainty and the Welfare Economics of Health Care” is among the most important papers on health care ever published. Among the other Nobel laureates joining Arrow are George Akerlof, who won for research into asymmetric information, and Peter Diamond, who won for research on labor markets and “search frictions.” Both areas of research have direct relevance and applications to health care.