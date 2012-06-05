Editor's Note: We'll be running the article recommendations of our friends at TNR Reader each afternoon on The Plank, just in time to print out or save for your commute home. Enjoy!

Michael Bloomberg has a next act: He is going to be the mayor of the world.

NY Mag | 15 min (3, 804 words)

The practice of medicine, writes Atul Gawande, is largely about failure. That's why nothing is more crucial than rescuing people after things go wrong.

The New Yorker | 9 min (2, 255 words)

What is the best way to avoid a clash of civilizations with the Muslim world? Calmness and intelligence would be a good start.

