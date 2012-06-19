Samuel Bowles and Herbert Gintis make two basic arguments in their book, which they summarize as follows:

First, people cooperate not only for self-interested reasons but also because they are genuinely concerned about the well-being of others, try to uphold social norms, and value behaving ethically for its own sake. People punish those who exploit the cooperative behavior of others for the same reasons. Contributing to the success of a joint project for the benefit of one’s group, even at a personal cost, evokes feelings of satisfaction, pride, even elation. Failing to do so is often a source of shame or guilt.

Second, we came to have these “moral sentiments” because our ancestors lived in environments, both natural and socially constructed, in which groups of individuals who were predisposed to cooperate and uphold ethical norms tended to survive and expand relative to other groups, therefore allowing these prosocial motivations to proliferate. The first proposition concerns proximate motivations for prosocial behavior, the second addresses the distant evolutionary origins of ongoing perpetuation of these cooperative dispositions.

The book’s great achievement is that it provides the most rigorous statement yet of the case for these two propositions. It opens by acquainting the reader with the wide range of experimental evidence showing that people act more altruistically toward strangers than would be predicted by standard economic and evolutionary theory. In a game called the “dictator game,” one of two players, the “proposer,” is given a sum of money and asked to give some amount to the second player. The proposer is allowed to keep the rest and there is no second round. A truly rational decision-maker would give the second player nothing. But in actual experimental situations, a majority of proposers give positive amounts, ranging from 20 to 60 percent of the whole.

In another game, the “ultimatum game,” there is a responder and a proposer and, again, the proposer has a certain amount of money to dispose of. The proposer offers some portion of that money to the responder, who may accept or reject the offer. If accepted, the players get to keep the money, as divided by the proposer. If rejected, neither player gets anything. The truly rational self-regarding proposer would offer the least possible amount—say, a dollar—and the truly rational responder would accept the offer, since he realizes that otherwise he will get nothing. But that’s not what happens. In experiments conducted around the world, the vast majority of players offer between 40 and 60 percent of the total amount, with offers below 30 percent routinely rejected by responders. People act a great deal more fairly than purely selfish individuals would.

These “social preferences” undergird our ability to cooperate with one another in groups that go far beyond our immediate family: we want to do the right thing. If we did not have these social preferences, cooperation with strangers on the scale practiced by human beings would fall apart. But where did these social preferences come from? Are they truly altruistic, or just concealed efforts to follow our own self-interest?

The book is an excellent primer on how biologists have sought to explain seemingly altruistic behaviors in terms of self-interest. The most important of these is kin selection: other-regarding behaviors simply reflect a drive to help those with whom you share your genes. Thus the famous remark by biologist J.B.S. Haldane who, when asked if he would give his life to save a drowning brother, said, “No, but I would to save two brothers or eight cousins.” (He would share 50 percent of his genes with a brother but only 12.5 percent with a cousin.) So altruistic behavior may occur, but it is motivated by the self-interested payoff of reproducing our own genes through helping close kin.

The other explanation is termed reciprocal altruism. The idea here is simple: you scratch my back, I scratch yours. Thus animals, including human beings, may help one another out at some cost to themselves but it will always be in expectation of some future payoff. Bowles and Gintis are fully in agreement that these two explanations play a huge role in explaining seemingly altruistic behaviors in many species. But they demonstrate that these explanations cannot plausibly account for the wide range of human cooperative behaviors that they document.

Bowles’s and Gintis’s favored explanation builds on long-accepted concepts in evolutionary biology that go back to the theories of William Hamilton and George Price. (The role of Price, one of the most unusual characters in the history of science, and the whole debate over altruism, is wonderfully covered in Oren Harman’s The Price of Altruism.) Briefly, these theories establish that altruistic behaviors can be selected for on different levels (“multi-level selection”), including that of the group, provided certain conditions are met. In the case of the group, that means that the fitness effects from altruistic behavior at the level of the group (positive, because your group can survive better particularly in competition with other groups) must outweigh the fitness effects at the level of the individual (negative, because the individual is incurring costs to help the group and will likely be taken advantage of by those not inclined toward altruism).

Until recently, biologists have thought that such conditions cannot be met in plausible evolutionary circumstances and that therefore group selection is so unlikely it should be ignored. Bowles and Gintis spend the bulk of their book showing that, in fact, group selection for altruistic behaviors is plausible under conditions that resemble our evolutionary past and that, moreover, only this type of selection can account for the observed cooperative behaviors and norms that undergird human society at all levels of development.

The mechanisms that make this basic story work are complicated and Bowles and Gintis go to considerable lengths to explain these mechanisms. We learn much, for example, about the critical role of norms and cultural institutions in punishing non-cooperators and enforcing altruistic behaviors. Thus our capacity to form these norms and institutions and promulgate them over time—unique to human beings—helps to explain how altruism could survive and spread within groups.

There is also considerable discussion about what circumstances might promote between-group selection. For group selection to play a big role, selection pressures favoring groups with altruists should be strong. These pressures could certainly include coping with resource constraints and sudden climactic events, but Bowles and Gintis believe warfare between groups played a key, and perhaps central, role. This is an unpleasant thought, but they make a convincing case that our capacity for cooperation owes much to the benefits reaped by altruist-heavy tribes from exterminating tribes where selfish behavior predominated.

Some of Bowles’s and Gintis’s case is based on a close reading of the archeological and anthropological record. But—and this will unfortunately limit its readership—much of it is based on evolutionary game theory and agent-based modeling. They attempt to summarize findings as they go along and some of the densest math is relegated to appendices. But there are still plenty of equations in the text and, by and large, the prose is quite academic, if fairly clear given the detail in which they discuss their models and theories. This means that the lay reader will be forced to skip some sections, reading ahead to summaries and skipping most if not all of the equations. Despite this drawback, I recommend the book for those wishing to really understand the logic and evidence for this theory of human nature. Actually-existing human beings turn out to be not so bad after all, and this should be cause for celebration.

