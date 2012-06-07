Manea rightly points out the shocking contrast between Eliade’s violent fascist prejudices and “the free play and dreamy compassion of his writing.” The genial, open-minded professor of the history of religion at the University of Chicago, where Eliade taught from the 1960s on, was hard to reconcile with the champion of the Iron Guard. But there were also reasons why Eliade, given his mystical bent, might have been attracted to fascism’s promise of “sudden and magical history” (in the words of Robert Ellwood, Eliade’s student). Eliade was attuned to the appearance of the sacred within the profane, seemingly secular modern world; fascism, he seems to have thought, was a potential source of sacredness. Mihail Sebastian loved and admired Eliade in the 1930s (along with Eliade’s teacher, the die-hard anti-Semite Nae Ionesco—no relation to the playwright). But Sebastian was bewildered by the gulf between himself and Eliade: the fearful Jew faced with an anti-Semitic tidal wave and the exultant advocate of a new, Christian-fascist Romania. Manea writes that Eliade’s attraction to men in uniform, to “the compensations of vitality, mystification, martyrdom, and all manner of excess,” baffled Sebastian.

When Manea’s essay about Eliade’s fascism was published in Romania in 1992, it sparked a campaign of hatred against Manea. Eliade, whose rehabilitation began during the latter half of the Ceauşescu era, had become a hero to Romanians, an intellectual saint. Interviewed on Romanian television programs, Manea was asked about the “Jewish cultural mafia”; he was called a fundamentalist, a witch-hunter. The grotesque nationalism and anti-Semitism that has sometimes sprouted in post-Communist Romania, visible in the Eliade affair, the official honoring of Antonescu, and elsewhere, is a grab for identity in the confusion and the loneliness of the newly chaotic, newly capitalist era. Romania’s people, who had been guarded and commanded like children by Ceauşescu, were suddenly set adrift. Manea suggests no answer for the crisis of the post-Berlin Wall, post 9/11, financially collapsed world, in which so many are “obsessively looking for a lost center,” but he is profoundly disquieted by the radical impulses of nationalism and of Islamism, which seek, with violent efficiency, to supply this answer.

Manea addresses another cause célèbre in The Fifth Impossibility: the case of the German writer Martin Walser, who complained that the Holocaust was being used as a “moral cudgel” against Germany, and who objected to the constant repetition of the shameful atrocities, so many decades after the fact. The Holocaust, Walser implied, should be allowed to fade as a fact about Germany. Walser criticized, among others, the German intellectuals who recite their knowledge of the Holocaust in, he said, an attempt to get closer to the victims than the perpetrators.

Manea writes that Walser left it unclear “whether it is the horror itself he is unable to bear or the manipulation of the horror…”—the Shoah or the popular representations of it, with their emphasis on German guilt. But Manea insists that Walser’s emphasis is misplaced. Like so many recently, Walser is more interested in talking about how the Holocaust is represented than the Holocaust itself. This is dangerous, for an objection to the representation may conceal a desire to ward off the historical fact. If Walser wants to shield his eyes from the awful reality of mass murder, Manea argues, this is an impulse shared by all of us (and to be resisted by all of us). The impulse should not be confused with a protest against “Miss Media, this frivolous, cynical, omnipresent concubine of modernity.” We must not identify the truth of the world-historical catastrophe, which tells us something not just about Jews and Germans, but about all humanity, with the media’s trivial, banal version of it. Equally, we must not use the media as an excuse to turn away from the truth: after all, what historical truth has not been trivialized? “The aftermath of the truth is, after all, nothing compared to the horrible truth itself—a fact which, I hope, is news to no one,” Manea writes.

Manea cites Fellini’s remarks on the exquisite compatibility of Chaplin and Hitler, as revealed in The Great Dictator: both dictator and clown tap into the outsider’s need to be let in; both show an infant’s desperate drive for attention, “the tyrant’s infantile schizophrenia” as he juggles his balloon-globe. There may be “an unconscious reciprocal stimulation” between the tyrant and the oppressed masses, Manea suggests. He asks, painfully, “Is it a feeling of humiliation to have lived so many years terrorized by a caricature—or is it grief for the human species in general?” Totalitarianism, terrible and ridiculous, “can be detected in the family, in schools, at work”; otherwise it wouldn’t have become the basis of a social system. We are all implicated by the bleak collective obedience that was Eastern Europe in the Cold War; we know too well what made the system work, just as we know how Assad, Chavez, and Castro cruelly make their peoples into their partners. But the system breaks sooner than one might think, though that is little consolation to its victims; and one must cultivate hope, not just ironic realism, to see how the breaking begins.

The writer under totalitarianism, Manea comments, might feel like another mere fool, the impotent counterpart of the ruling clown—but he can learn to know his true perspective and with it, his true power: “his weakness suddenly may be seen as an unconventional and devious strength, his solitude as a deeper kind of solidarity; his imagination becomes a shortcut to reality. One might say that his face is reflected in all the images of the circus that surrounds him, and the mirror turns faster, faster.” Manea’s own strength as a writer resides less in his circus-like efforts to write a kaleidoscopic, shape-bending novel (such as The Lair, just published by Yale) than in his focused, lucid short stories, which often capture the point of view of the child that Manea was in Transnistria and newly Communist Romania.

In one of the best of those stories, “The Instructor,” Manea recounts the child’s resistance to the bar mitzvah lessons given him by an observant Jew, enlisted for the task by his parents. The child prefers Marx to the Torah. Parrying him, the instructor cites the capacity of Jewish tradition for rebellious thinking, notably in the sayings of the Kotzker rebbe, who cannot wait to accuse God face to face, and who says that prayers in gehinnom (the rather vague rabbinical equivalent of hell) are more sincere than those in heaven. Romania was Manea’s gehinnom; in valuing the works of Cioran, Celan, and Ionesco, those unblessed Romanian spirits, he acknowledges the rebbe’s wisdom. But he also looks toward the opportunistic scramble that is America, the half-cocked promised land, which might be both hell and heaven. Manea is just as unsettled here as he was over there; yet he recognizes that democracy offers what a closed society never could.

In The Fifth Impossibility, Manea remembers escorting Saul Bellow, recently awarded the Nobel Prize, through Romania. Bellow’s Romanian publisher, Manea writes, “rose with the joyous energy of a man half his age to resurrect the ancient topic: ‘Who is behind you, Mr. Bellow?’” To the returning darkness that whispers of Jewish conspiracy, Bellow responded courteously, evasively, with American assurance. Manea, in his tribute to Bellow, lauds that great writer’s place in America, where “the Jewish spirit” shrugs off the darkness, “finds its new, free, American voice, its new serenity and its new restlessness, a new humor, and a new sadness, and finally, an unprecedented way of posing life’s unanswerable questions.” Manea remains poised between the new-world freedom of Bellow and the shock of the old, the grimly frozen panorama that was Romania in the twentieth century. It is his gift and his burden that he knows himself to be part of both worlds, and it is our advantage that we can read, in The Fifth Impossibility, such an ample offering of his work, his memories, his wise and acute challenges.

David Mikics is, most recently, editor of The Annotated Emerson and author of A New Handbook of Literary Terms; The Art of the Sonnet (with Stephen Burt); and Who Was Jacques Derrida?