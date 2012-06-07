She was nothing. I was she. Even

though she understood, the pouring

of silvery light into the kitchen

each brisk newlywed morning,

the crackling of loaves being lifted

from the stone, the blackness of tea

made days unfold as if divinely scripted,

as if all were a discipline, universally

obeyed. The lack of plans, the hunger

of the ocean, the slight uncertainty

about necessities created neither

fear nor worry; all who were officially

we would find their way. A man

would protect his home. The community

had ratified it; there were documents.

In many directions lay the imagery