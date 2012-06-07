A word drops into the mist

like a child's ball into high grass

where it remains intermittently visible,

seductively flashing and glinting

until the gold bursts are revealed to be

simply field buttercups.

Word/mist, word/mist—thus it was with me.

And yet, my silence was never total—

Like a curtain rising on a vista,

sometimes the mist cleared: alas, the game was over.

The game was over and the word had been

somewhat flattened by the elements

so it was now both recovered and useless.

I was renting, at the time, a house in the country.

Fields and mountains had replaced tall buildings.

Fields, cows, sunsets over the damp meadow.

Night and day distinguished by rotating bird calls,

the busy murmurs and rustlings merging into

something akin to silence.