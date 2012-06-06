Your comment to the Boston Globe makes it sound as though you are ignorant of the "one-drop rule." That possibility is, I think remote, but let me explain it to Taranto's readers and my own. The one-drop rule was adopted in a number of states after the Civil War as an instrument of racial segregation. It said that if a person had as much as one drop of Negro blood in his or her veins, then that person was a Negro (then the polite term for African American). The Jim Crow era is long gone, and state legislatures have long since stopped deliberately separating blacks from whites to discourage intermarriage. But oppression of any group tends to create a sense of shared identity within that group that lingers over time. Racial identity is to some extent the product of racial prejudice. For African Americans, one legacy of the one-drop rule (and of various other forms of historic racial oppression, including slavery) is that if you're 1/32 white, or 1/16 white, or 1/8 white, or even 1/4 white, you won't likely consider yourself white, and others won't likely consider you white either unless you're sufficiently light-skinned to "pass" and keep your black ancestry secret. Even if you're half-white you aren't likely to think of yourself as white or be thought white by others. You're likely to be thought of as black. (Ask President Obama.)

In other words, the example you posit sounds ridiculous not because of math but because of social attitudes and a lot of American history.

Elizabeth Warren claims to be Native American. One source estimates she is in fact 1/32 Native American. The one-drop rule was never applied as rigorously to Native Americans as it was to blacks, and prejudice against those with Native American blood was never as virulent as it was against those with African American blood. Still, Warren (who before she entered the Senate race had no idea precisely how much Native American blood coursed through her veins) self-identified as Native American because she was partly Native American. Her own mother was deemed a sufficiently unsuitable bride for her father (based on her sufficiently evident Native American ancestry) that the couple had to elope. That sort of family story tends to foster a sense of ethnic identity. So if Warren told Harvard and Penn that she was Native American, I don't see what the big deal is.

Sincerely,

Tim Noah (one-half Jewish on my father's side, which would have been Jewish enough to send me to Auschwitz)