But there’s no good reason to believe this is the case. Both Summers and Clinton believe that upper-income tax cuts are pretty useless for stimulating the economy (since the affluent can spend just fine without tax cuts). If you don’t think a tax cut is stimulative, then there’s no reason you’d think letting it expire would damage the economy. The reason the Republicans have either missed this, or have chosen to ignore it, is that their political strategy for enacting tax cuts has always been to lump together stimulative tax cuts for the middle-class with non-stimulative tax cuts for the wealthy while claiming the entire package boosts the economy. But just because Republicans employ this spin, and may even believe it, doesn’t mean the rest of us should. (Set aside the Keynesian logic they militantly oppose in other contexts.)

The only shred of cover that Clinton gave McConnell-Boehner et al was when he added: “They will probably have to put everything off until early next year. That’s probably the best thing to do right now.” There’s a hint of a normative judgment here--the implication that temporarily extending all the tax cuts is a substantively good thing to do. But when you understand the political context, it seems much more likely that Clinton was making a tactical point than a normative one. After all, even if you believe that only the middle-class tax cuts should stay, you know the GOP won’t go along with that. Which leaves you with the option of extending all of them or none of them come January 1. Clinton, having decided that extending none would hurt the economy, was voicing a preference for the alternative. But saying you prefer one of two likely outcomes is very different from saying it’s the right outcome in some cosmic sense. Indeed, if you listen to the full back-and-forth on this, Clinton says that the point of an extension is to buy time for cutting a longer-term deal, not that the upper-income cuts are worth preserving in and of themselves, even temporarily.

In the end, the big problem with Summers’s and Clinton’s tax-cut riffs isn’t that they endorsed the GOP’s economic approach; it’s that they subtly undercut Obama’s leverage. That is, Obama’s best chances for cutting a favorable deal on taxes is either: 1. Convincing Republicans he’ll veto anything other than a middle-class-only extension and getting them to negotiate before January; or 2. Actually vetoing something other than a middle-class only extension and forcing the GOP to negotiate for the tax cuts’ return. Given that, it’s not exactly helpful to have two prominent Democrats say that vetoing tax cuts is a bad idea. But that’s a lot different from saying upper-income tax cuts are a good idea on the merits, which is what the GOP is claiming they said.

