The so-called casseroles of Quebec—in which demonstrators bang pots with spoons—are the medium and the message. They are democratizing disobedience.
Dissent | 7 min (1, 652 words)
In 1982, a Guatemalan village was wiped out by army commandos. Two boys were kidnapped and raised by their captors. Decades later, the truth is out.
ProPublica | 43 min (10, 797 words)
When Western entrepreneurs try to fix the developing world, they tend to think big. But Moses Musaazi’s small, simple inventions have had a giant impact on Uganda.
Inc.| 16 min (4, 041 words)
Forget Bridesmaids—movies today are a wasteland for women in comedy. But for proof of just how funny women can be on, watch Fellini’s Nights of Cabiria.
New Inquiry | 10 min (2, 430 words)