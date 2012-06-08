But why should exchanges arouse concern from conservatives? The point of creating an exchange is simply to create a buyer's club, so that individuals and small businesses can get the same kinds of group pricing that large businesses get. Utah happens to be one of two states that have functioning exchanges and, as Politico's Jason Millman notes, Leavitt has frequently referred to Utah's exchange as a good model. But it's far more minimalist than the one Romney's law created in Massachusetts or that the Affordable Care Act calls for other states to develop. The Utah exchange doesn't have all the regulations on insurers and it doesn't have the huge subsidies for people and businesses that can't pay for insurance on their own. It doesn't deliver universal coverage or anything close to it. It just lets small businesses pool their resources.

Put it this way: Leavitt's Utah exchange has about the same relationship to the Massachusetts/Obamacare exchanges as a wombat has to human beings. They share some DNA and, if you go far back enough in the evolutionary history, you'll find common ancestry. But they are totally different creatures today.

It's true that Leavitt has not been as openly as hostile to the Affordable Care Act as most conservatives are these days. That may or may not reflect his financial stake in advising states trying to implement it, an issue about which liberals as well as conservatives will undoubtedly be concerned. But, as best as I can tell, conservatives are not reacting simply to Leavitt's possible conflict-of-interest: They're also reacting to his ideological position. And that says as much about those conservatives as it does about Leavitt.

For a long time, the debate between left and right was about how to design the welfare state, not about whether to have one. Conservatives wanted to scale it down and deliver services through the private sector, rather than government, but they accepted the idea that society had some obligation to provide certain services and supports.

The consensus was already eroding by the 1990s, when Newt Gingrich famously called for letting Medicare "wither on the vine." But the consensus still had power as recently as the last decade, when the Bush Administration created Medicare Part D. That program gave seniors prescription drug coverage, as liberals had long advocated, but it offered less generous benefits than liberals wanted and channeled coverage through private insurers rather than government. (It also didn't pay for itself, but that has frustrated liberals as much as, if not more than, it has conservatives.)