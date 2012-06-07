Well, people aren't necessarily very smart about how they purchase consumer goods. They're probably smarter when it comes to making investments. That brings us to ...

Experiment Three. The first set of respondents is asked whether they prefer to invest an inheritance in their bank account or in a corporate bond. The bank investment carries no risk and pays $75 per year in interest (after $25 in taxes is removed). The bond investment carries some risk and requires that the principal not be withdrawn for 10 years, but it will pay $120 per year (after $40 in taxes is removed).

The second set of respondents is asked to respond to a hypothetical that's identical, except this time the bond is a municipal bond, not a corporate one, and therefore is not subject to taxation. In spite of that difference, the net annual interest from the bond remains an identical $120.

This time the disparity was huge. Eighty-two percent of the tax avoiders chose the risky $120 interest from the municipal bond investment over the non-risky $75 interest from the bank investment. But only 18 percent of the non-tax-avoiders chose the corporate bond investment, even though the difference was the same $45.

Well, maybe a government-bank bond seems less risky than a corporate bond. That brings us to ...

Variation On Experiment Three. This time there is only one pool of respondents. It is given a choice between two bonds, which are not identified by type at all. Both bonds have the same risk and both require the principal not be withdrawn for 10 years. One bond pays $400 per year in interest, on which $100 is removed for taxes. The other bond pays $300 per year in interest and is tax-free. Want to guess how many preferred the tax-free bond, even though it netted precisely the same amount? Seventy-seven percent! People would much rather make $300 per year knowing they aren't contributing anything to the government than make $300 per year after taxes. It makes no financial difference to them, and a $100 difference to the Treasury. They hate paying taxes so much that they'd rather deprive the government of revenue than not, even when there's no benefit to themselves.

This, apparently, explains Grover Norquist's existence. Norquist, I suppose, would dispute that this behavior is irrational. He would likely say that people's wish to see the government shrink is entirely divorced from financial self-interest. They aren't cheapskates, they just hate big government. But of course poll after poll shows that people don't want the government to shrink--not when "the government" is described to them not as an abstraction but as specific government programs. What people want is big government that they don't have to pay for.