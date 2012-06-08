Editor's Note: We'll be running the article recommendations of our friends at TNR Reader each afternoon on The Plank, just in time to print out or save for your commute home. Enjoy!

The western is usually considered the most American of film genres. There was a time, however, when it was downright subversive.

NYRB | 6 min (1, 379 words)

Is China the next great global power? Maybe. But the country's rulers are weak and insecure. Witness their response to, of all things, a flower.