As I watch Poland-Greece, which is pretty good so far, it is time to make predictions for Euro 2012, thereby setting myself up for the undermining of my soccer authority bound to occur toward the end. So:
Winner: Germany
In the final: Spain-Germany
Semifinals: Spain-Holland; Germany: France
Top scorers: Benzema (France), Lewandowski (who just scored for Poland)
I would also like to note the consonant-cluster orgy taking place on the backs of players in the Poland-Greece game. The ESPN commentators, Macca and Ian Darke (I think) are doing a fine job of pronouncing the names.