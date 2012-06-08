The conservative reactions showed up in my twitter feed within a few seconds, the first missive from the Republican National Committee came through e-mail not long after that. Somewhere in between, Mitt Romney worked it into a speech and now, I see, congressional Republicans are talking about it too.

I’m referring, of course, to President Obama’s already infamous comment at today’s White House press conference: “The private sector is doing fine.” Following three months of disappointing job reports and with unemployment still above 8 percent nationally, critics are likening Obama’s statement to Romney’s statement in January of “I like being able to fire people” and, perhaps more ominously, to John McCain’s statement in the fall of 2008 that the “fundamentals of the economy are strong.”

Politics is frequently a game, and a stupid game at that. Politicians are human; sometimes they choose poor phrasing. When they do, opponents can be counted upon to exploit them and the media can be counted upon to dwell on them. But good politicians understand this fact and act accordingly. The best politicians figure out a way to avoid making those statements, even as they speak candidly and in a mature way to the American public.

Obama is usually among the most adept at doing that. Today he was not.