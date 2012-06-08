This week, the debate over the economy and environmental policy reached a new low. Rep. Darrel Issa (R-Calif.), and the House Committee on Oversight and Reform which he chairs, made Bureau of Labor Statistics officials go through a list of jobs and say whether or not they were counted as green in their “Green Goods and Services Survey” in order to ridicule it.

In a comical exchange between Issa and BLS Commissioner John Galvin, Issa lists at least seven jobs that are both pedestrian and far from the sorts of cleantech jobs highlighted as dynamic jobs of the future. These included putting gas in a school bus, being an oil lobbyist, working at a bike shop, working at an antique dealer, used clothing, or used record store. Galvin didn’t know if some of these were considered green or not, but having met with the people at the BLS who did manage and analyze the survey, we know that Galvin was not one of them, so why should he know? Issa, on the other hand, was sure that the BLS did count them as green jobs.

Issa and Galvin were both misinformed. In doing our own green jobs study, we largely followed the BLS’s lead, which was based, in part, on prior work by statistical agencies like Eurostat, as well as the EPA. It turns out that John Cusak’s slacker character in “High Fidelity” wasn’t part of what we or the BLS consider the green economy.

How do we know? Because the BLS released a super-detailed list of every industry that they included in their survey and those that they did not. In other words, the BLS recognized that green companies were spread throughout many industries but not all of them. To save taxpayer money, they did not even survey industries pre-determined to have zero green jobs. Gas stations were not included in the survey, so it is not possible that someone who pumps gas for a bus--as their primary task--would have been included. All clothing stores, used or otherwise, were explicitly excluded from the survey. So were bicycle shops and antique stores. Green-oriented business and industry associations were included by BLS, but there is no reason to think that oil lobbyists were, since the associations have to be an environmental advocacy or business organization to be counted.