Editor's Note: We'll be running the article recommendations of our friends at TNR Reader each afternoon on The Plank, just in time to print out or save for your commute home. Enjoy!
Edmund Burke’s eloquence and political impact have managed to overshadow everything else. But he was also a completely fascinating personality.
The American Scholar | 26 min (6, 419 words)
Norman Manea's gift lies in his ability to see through the two terrible ideologies of the twentieth century: fascism and Stalinism.
The New Republic | 10 min (2, 508 words)
Ringing in the old: Egypt just experienced a revolution. You wouldn't know it from examining the country's latest election.
Foreign Affairs | 7 min (1, 856 words)
Ray Bradbury and the Middle East seem to make an unlikely pair. And yet the writer's literary heart was in Baghdad.
The Millions | 4 min (979 words)