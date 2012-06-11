When Jamie Dimon testifies in the Senate on Wednesday about JP Morgan’s $3 billion trading loss, the focus will almost certainly be on the speculative aspect of the trade. After all, the financial reform bill Congress passed in 2010—specifically, the provision known as the Volcker Rule—was supposed to stop banks from making risky bets with their own money, at least if they benefit from government support. And JP Morgan gets lots of government support.

But as Roger Lowenstein pointed out in a recent Bloomberg column, the congressional scrutiny would be more properly trained on the conventional part of the JP Morgan trade—the part that was garden-variety hedging, which the Volcker Rule allows, and whose praises mega-bankers never tire of singing.

The JP Morgan trade worked roughly as follows: The company made billions of dollars in loans to companies in Europe. Then, to hedge against the risk that those loans went bad—you may have heard that Europe is a dicey place to do business these days—JP Morgan bought insurance through a kind of derivative known as a credit default swap (CDS). The CDS would pay JP Morgan a pile of cash if the loans (actually, an index that tracked the performance of those loans) started taking on water.

That was the first part of the trade. The second part came once JP Morgan decided Europe wasn’t such a scary place after all. At that point it started selling insurance to all the bed-wetters still nervous about Europe (suckers!). This of course left the bank with lots of exposure to the continent, and, well, that turned out to be a lousy idea in the end.