Not long ago, I wrote in this space about the discouraging fact that no Ohio newspapers had taken the minimal time needed to uncover the FBI’s investigation I stumbled across into highly suspect campaign contributions from employees of a Canton company to a Republican congressman and Senate candidate in Ohio. The Columbia Journalism Review followed up with a fuller report on this same question, which laid bare just how devastated Ohio’s papers have been by newsroom cuts—the Akron Beacon Journal, for one, has lost its entire State House bureau in Columbus and seen its overall newsroom head count slashed by two-thirds.

Today comes another, even more disconcerting example of the cost of the decline of regional papers for political accountability. David Carr writes in The New York Times of the 2011 takeover of the San Diego Union-Tribune by Douglas Manchester, a conservative local developer and hotelier who has been unabashed about using the newspaper—now renamed The U-T San Diego—in the country’s eighth largest city to advance his business and political agenda:

Mr. Manchester is anti-big government, anti-tax and anti-gay marriage. And he’s in favor of a remade San Diego centered around a new downtown waterfront stadium and arena.

Public agencies that have not gotten the hint have found themselves investigated in the news pages of The U-T. A sports columnist who was skeptical of the plans found himself out of a job, and the newspaper has published front-page editorials and wraparound sections to promote political allies who share its agenda. According to several employees at the paper, a feature called “Making a Difference” has included flattering profiles of many of Mr. Manchester’s associates.