And given that most of Obama’s non-white supporters in Virginia are African-American, Romney probably can’t plan on compensating with gains among non-white voters. Diminished African-American turnout could allow Romney to compete with small gains among white Virginians, but even substantial declines in non-white turnout might not be enough if Obama wins 38 percent of white voters.

So what explains Obama’s resilience in Virginia? It’s tempting to assume that Obama’s 2008 support among white non-college voters might constitute somewhat of a floor in a southern state. But Obama has taken substantial losses in Florida, another state with a large southern population. To be sure, that isn’t enough to dismiss the southern-floor explanation—after all, Florida is a diverse state with a large number of northern transplants—but there isn’t enough data yet to make that explanation convincing.