Darwin's work was compassionate, humble, and full of his excitement for the world. But could he actually write an English sentence?

Times Literary Supplement | 5 min (1, 258 words)

The year is 1863. You are a newly liberated slave. And what you are facing, instead of freedom, is a public health catastrophe.