Novels about would-be writers and permanent grad students are plentiful, and naturally enough they tend to be comedies. But Matrimony is not that kind of book, and the spectacle of Julian’s stasis, the extreme slow-motion of his growing up, produces instead a kind of uncomfortable pity in the reader. The World Without You builds on the strengths of Matrimony while avoiding its claustrophobia. The social class Henkin writes about remains the same—these are all upper-middle-class professionals who went to Yale or Princeton and have jobs like public-interest lawyer, doctor, and celebrity chef. The town of Lenox, which Henkin describes with such up-to-date detail—the streets, the restaurants, the shops—that the book could practically serve as a travel guide, is a moneyed enclave in a world in turmoil. The distance from Lenox to Baghdad is so immense that what happens to Leo cannot really be admitted into the novel, or into the Frankels’ lives: if Leo’s throat was cut on videotape by Jew-hating fanatics, the way Daniel Pearl’s was, we do not hear about it.

Whatever can be said against such a protected milieu in political or economic terms, there is much to be said for it in literary terms. For literary character to develop and deepen, it helps to be able to recollect emotion in tranquility, and tranquility is one thing the Berkshires offer in abundance. Deepening, in fact, is the characteristic movement of Henkin’s fiction, in The World Without You no less than in Matrimony. On the spectrum of American Jewish novelists at work today, he is closest to the conventional realism of Allegra Goodman—a style that can look rather sedate next to more formally and thematically adventurous contemporaries such as Jonathan Safran Foer and Joshua Cohen. He does not hurry his characters forward with events because he is more interested in the slowly ramifying details of their inner lives.

For Marilyn and David, the fallout from Leo’s death has accentuated the differences in their personalities. Marilyn clings to her anger, while David, a benign, nondescript figure, tries to make the best of things: retired, he takes a cooking class at the 92nd Street Y and starts to study opera librettos. When, eight months after Leo’s death, they are asked how many children they have, Marilyn answers “four” and David says “three”—which tells us everything we need to know about their styles of grieving and facing the future. Inconsolable, Marilyn has channeled her grief into the writing of furious op-eds against the Iraq War and President Bush: “President Bush called him a martyr in the war to rid the world of evil. He invited [the] family to the White House. Publicly, her mother refused to go. She wouldn’t allow her son to be used that way, to become an instrument in the service of the war.”

But if Marilyn is meant to be an echo of Cindy Sheehan, it is only a faint one, because Henkin does not take her activism wholly seriously or show us much of what it entails. It matters in the novel only as a symptom of loss. The writing is so even-toned, its compass so reminiscent of Jane Austen’s “two inches of ivory,” as to seem like a statement by Henkin about the nature of the novel. The province of fiction, he suggests, is not what happens in the world but what happens in the family, that miniature world in which all our primal experiences take place.

Yet while Marilyn and David are the first characters we meet, and their intention to divorce hangs over the rest of the novel, they turn out to be minor presences. Henkin is more interested in Clarissa, Leo’s older sister, and Thisbe, his widow, both of whom are troubled less by the persistence of their grief than by the forward momentum of their lives. Clarissa’s sudden decision, at the age of thirty-nine, that she wants to become a mother is obviously linked to the loss of Leo, whom she mothered when he was a baby. This leads to some fairly familiar scenes of fussing with ovulation kits and the comedy of unerotic, dutiful, reproductive sex.