It’s a real relief to see the takedowns pile up in response to Mark Regnerus’s ill-conceived new study, “How different are the adult children of parents who have same-sex relationships? Findings from the New Family Structures Study,” which purports to challenge the claim that there are few differences between children raised in same-sex and heterosexual households. Just a small sampling includes John Corvino at TNR, Jim Burroway at Box Turtle Bulletin, and Will Saletan at Slate.

Now the bigger question: Will this embarrassing piece of statistical acrobatics mark the beginning of the end of Mark Regnerus’s credibility with respectable news outlets?

Fingers crossed. Regnerus is a regular on the op-ed circuit and tends to get the first call when a sex-and-youth piece in one of the big dailies needs an expert voice. But for all his statistical abilities (a disaster though this latest study was, he’s still got research chops), Regnerus’s preeminent contribution to mainstream conversation has been his personal retrograde ideas about sex and marriage.

Take the book he co-authored in 2011, Premarital Sex in America, most notable for its embrace of “sexual economics,” a theory holding that all sex between unmarried heterosexual people, from fleeting one-night-stands to sex in relationships of many years, is sterile, transactional, and satisfying almost exclusively for the male participant. That weird and icky concept is also the basis for most of his moralizing essays—like this one for Slate, which blames male commitment problems on women who have failed to be “more fully in charge of how their relationships transpired.” (If they were, “we’d be seeing, on average, more impressive wooing efforts, longer relationships, fewer premarital sexual partners, shorter cohabitations, and more marrying going on.”)