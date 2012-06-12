Hassett may call that approach an “obsession,” but it’s an obsession Obama's Republican predecessors had and for good reason. As Ezra Klein pointed out last Friday, one obvious distinction between this recovery and that from the most previous recessions is the sudden and sharp downsizing of the public sector workforce. (See graph at left.) Instead of hiring more workers, to boost growth and reduce unemployment, local and state governments have been laying off workers during this recovery. And that's almost certainly retarded growth, as Yale economists Ben Polak and Peter Schott argued in the New York Times on Monday:

Without this hidden austerity program, the economy would look very different. If state and local governments had followed the pattern of the previous two recessions, they would have added 1.4 million to 1.9 million jobs and overall unemployment would be 7.0 to 7.3 percent instead of 8.2 percent.

Their conclusion is hardly an outlier. Most mainstream economists accept the basics of Keyensian economics and that’s why most mainstream economists think that the Recovery Act boosted employment, although they differ by how much and at what cost.

The best guess of the Congressional Budget Office, for example, is that the law saved or created between half a million and three-and-a-half million jobs. “Our position is that the recovery act was not a failed program,” CBO Director Doug Elmendorf told House Republicans during congressional testimony last week. “Our position is that it created higher output and employment than would have occurred without it.” That’s also the consensus of a broad spectrum of economists that the University of Chicago’s Booth School of Business surveyed earlier this year: 80 percent of the respondents agreed that employment at the end of 2010 was higher than it would have been without the Recovery Act.

During the conference call, I asked Hassett whether he disagreed with that consensus. He responded by saying there was a cost to short-term deficit spending, that any boost to employment would be temporary and more than offset by the long-term cost of paying off the extra debt. That's not an unreasonable point of view. But it's also not the slam dunk Hassett's comments (and those you hear from Republican politicians) suggest. On the contrary, low interest rates make this an ideal time to borrow and, besides, temporary bursts of spending have very little impact on the long-term fiscal picture. In fact, the Booth School survey asked that question specifically: Will the benefit of creating jobs and increasing growth right now justify the cost of paying for the Recovery Act in the future? Opinion was more mixed than on the other question, with 46 percent saying yes and 27 percent saying they were uncertain. But only 12 percent said no. Hassett's the one in the small minority, not those who support the Recovery Act.

That's obviously not the same question as asking whether we need another round of stimulus now, although I suspect the answers would be similar: Obama's American Jobs Act also has support from a broad swath of the economic community. Romney's proposal, meanwhile, would likely cause more pain in the short term. As Greg Sargent reported this week, even some economists who support Romney's overall approach (i.e., lower taxes, fewer regulations) agree about that. “On net, all of these policies would do more harm in the short term,” Mark Hopkins, a senior adviser at Moody’s Analytics, told Sargent. “If we implemented all of his policies, it would push us deeper into recession and make the recovery slower.”