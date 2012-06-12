Many years ago the AFL-CIO gave Union Station, the big Beaux Arts train station opposite the Capitol in Washington, D.C., a statue of A. Philip Randolph, the great labor and civil rights leader. Randolph organized and was president of the Brotherhood of Sleeping Car Porters, which waged a 10-year battle to win recognition from the Pullman Company. He was also the person who first conceived what eventually became Martin Luther King’s 1963 March on Washington. Randolph’s statue was placed prominently in the Claytor Concourse, an area that just about everyone passes through on the way to an Amtrak train. It was inspirational to see Randolph loom above the mostly white faces of Union Station’s northeast corridor commuters—lobbyists, lawyers, politicians, journalists. You think you’re awfully important, Randolph seemed to say to those below. Let’s see if they ever erect a statue to honor you. I earned my place in history helping to improve the lot of Pullman porters. Who have you helped lately?

I spend a lot of time on trains, and at some point I noticed that Randolph had abandoned his position on the concourse, catercorner to the information desk. That’s funny, I thought. Then one day, coming off a train from New York, I headed for the men’s room. Just before I crossed the threshold I did a double-take. There was A. Philip Randolph, pushed unceremoniously into a corner by the loo, as if he were there to dispense towels, like Emil Jannings at the end of F. W. Murnau’s The Last Laugh.

It was a disgrace. But as far as I can tell, hardly anyone even noticed. The Washington Post, which last year waxed sentimental about the relocation (to another part of the station) of a long-established mom-and-pop liquor store to make way for Pret-A-Manger, never weighed in on Randolph’s insulting exile. The AFL-CIO did take note, and asked Union Station what was up. It was told that Randolph had been moved during some construction and would eventually be returned to its original site.

Eventually, it seems, somebody wised up and moved Randolph back onto the Claytor Concourse, only further down, between a Starbucks and a stationery store. Not ideal, but still on the station’s main passageway, and a lot better than beside a bathroom. TNR interns Meenakshi Krishnan and Lane Kisonak found the statue by Starbucks earlier this week when I dispatched them to Union Station to photograph it. (I thought it was still by the Gents’.) Dawn Banket, Union Station’s director of marketing and tourism, assured me via e-mail that the statue has stood alongside Starbucks since it was moved from its original location nearly four years ago. Not true. I’ve seen it by the can within the past month or so.