Fourth, as Trende notes, the White House proposed, and Congress actually passed, more stimulus while health reform was pending—see here and here. It just wasn’t very much. At the very least, this shows a certain level of anxiety on the part of Obama and his Democratic allies. (And that you could've gotten somewhat more stimulus if you'd tried.)

Fifth, I find the argument about timing pretty artificial. The suggestion from Ezra and Kevin is that the focus on health care reform between February 2009 and March 2010 wasn’t costly because the economic data didn’t really go south until the spring of 2010. But this misunderstands the way these legislative fights work. Given the political obstacles described above, the only way to get more stimulus in the spring of 2010 is if Obama had been laying the political groundwork for several months beforehand—that is, defending the first stimulus and making the case for more. And that clearly wasn’t possible during the all-consuming health care fight. Indeed, White House officials have acknowledged to me that health care derailed their plans to focus on the economy in late 2009 and early 2010.

Finally (and relatedly), even if you think it would have been pointless to spend most of 2009 and early 2010 pushing for more stimulus, given that the need wasn’t glaring until the spring of 2010, there were alternatives to health care that would have left the White House in a much stronger political position, making it easier to pass more stimulus when the opportunity came. Wall Street reform is the obvious example—an initiative that was far more looped into people’s frustrations over the financial crisis.

Ezra rejects this, saying that, “if you talk to people inside the White House, they say that the Treasury Department was understaffed and imposing massive regulatory uncertainty at the exact moment banks were weakest would have made it harder for the credit markets to recover.”

But while this was definitely true for the first few months of 2009, Treasury had actually produced a pretty detailed plan for financial reform by June. The reason it took so damn long to make it through Congress is, you guessed it, health care reform. During the summer of 2009, Tim Geithner frequently pleaded at White House morning meetings (quite emphatically, I’m told) for help getting financial reform going on Capitol Hill. The response from Rahm Emanuel or one of his aides was always some version of: our hands are completely full with health care. The same dynamic played out in Congress. Most notably, Chris Dodd, who would later guide financial reform through the Senate as Banking Committee chairman, was completely preoccupied with health care during the summer of 2009. He was acting as chairman of the health and labor committee while Ted Kennedy battled brain cancer.

All of which is to say, of course health care reform made it harder for Obama to get more stimulus and speed up the recovery. We can debate the size of this effect—and I’m willing to believe it was second-order rather than first-order—but the existence of a tradeoff seems undeniable to me. Now, that wasn’t necessarily a reason not to do health care. I’ll be the first to acknowledge it was a monumentally important achievement which may have been worth the cost. As Larry Summers put it during one of our interviews, 50 years from now people will remember that Obama gave us health care, not how long the recession lasted. The problem is that, in 2012, voters are still a lot more concerned about the recovery.

