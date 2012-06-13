Editor's Note: We'll be running the article recommendations of our friends at TNR Reader each afternoon on The Plank, just in time to print out or save for your commute home. Enjoy!
The coming battles over austerity and scarcity should favor the party of small government. But the G.O.P. shouldn't get cocky.
Democracy | 11 min (2, 823 words)
What would cause someone to marry Osama bin Laden? Paul Rudnick has several theories.
The New Yorker | 3 min (708 words)
Sometimes headlines can sell a piece. Sometimes they are hilariously awful.
Columbia Journalism Review | 1 min (90 words)
The band Yo La Tengo has proven that Indie Rock has finally grown up.
WSJ | 9 min (2, 196 words)