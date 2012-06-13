Ready. Set. Stop! Over the past week, American employers have been sprinting to the finish line to submit their H-1B applications for fiscal year 2013. It took only 10 weeks this year to reach the FY2013 visa cap of 85,000. Last year, it took more than three times longer, 33 weeks.

From Silicon Valley to America’s heartland, H-1B workers provide both large and small American companies with specialized skills in information technology, science, engineering, medicine, and other fields. This temporary visa program is used by U.S. employers to hire foreign workers for up to six years. H-1B recipients must have a minimum of a bachelor’s degree, but more than half have master’s or doctoral degrees.

Every year at the beginning of April, employers race to snatch up the limited number of H-1B visas available for the upcoming year. Since 2006 it has been set at 85,000 per fiscal year, which includes 20,000 that can only be used by foreigners possessing an American graduate degree.

Depending on the year, H-1B visas can run out in a matter of, days, weeks, or months. During the Great Recession, the cap took as long as nine months to be reached. But during years of economic growth, the cap was reached in a day or two. The only years when the demand for H-1B workers did not exceed the number of available visas were 2001 through 2003 when the cap was temporarily raised from 65,000 to 195,000 (For a larger size graphic go here).